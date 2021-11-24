- (PLX AI) - Oncopeptides Q3 revenue SEK 54.276 million.
|Oncopeptides Q3 EBIT SEK -338.913 Million
|Oncopeptides AB: Invitation to presentation of the Q3 2021 results
|STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a global biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological...
|Oncopeptides AB: Jakob Lindberg appointed CEO of Oncopeptides
|STOCKHOLM, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological...
|Oncopeptides Says Jakob Lindberg Returns to CEO Role
|(PLX AI) - Oncopeptides says Jakob Lindberg appointed CEO. • Previously he was Chief Scientific Officer, and was CEO from 2011 to 2020• Jakob Lindberg replaces Marty J Duvall, who has been the CEO since...
|Oncopeptides AB: Oncopeptides has announced the Nomination Committee
|STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO). According to the principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee in Oncopeptides AB (publ)...
|ONCOPEPTIDES AB
|1,207
|-3,13 %