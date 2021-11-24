- (PLX AI) - Telenor divests its communication operator Open Universe and SDU fibre in Sweden to Global Connect for NOK 3 billion.
- • The sale includes around 200,000 ports in the open fibre neworks model and approximately 14,000 single dwelling unit fibre to the home accesses
- • The transaction is a part of the company's simplification strategy and Telenor Sweden will focus on developing its offers to the retail customers within mobile, broadband and tv
- • Telenor will keep the customer relationship through its Internet Service Provider operation
- • EBITDA from Open Universe and the SDU FTTH accesses was approximately SEK 240 million in 2020
- • The transaction is expected to create a pre-tax gain on disposal of NOK 1.7 billion
- • The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be finalized early 2022
