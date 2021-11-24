DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading
Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading 24-Nov-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WITHDRAWAL FROM AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE The following securities have been withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange, with effect before market opens on 24th November 2021, at the request of the company in accordance with rule 5.3 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.
1) Omni Egis Plc
Omni Egis 7.0% Secured Bonds due 28 February 2023
Symbol: FSBN
ISIN: GB00BFWVKW77
2) Omni Egis Plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: OMNI
ISIN: GB00BZ7PWZ19
3) Omni Egis Plc
Preference Shares
Symbol: FSPS
ISIN: GB00BKRQWQ03
The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
End of Announcement - EQS News Service
1250742 24-Nov-2021
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1250742&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 24, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)