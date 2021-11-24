DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading

WITHDRAWAL FROM AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE The following securities have been withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange, with effect before market opens on 24th November 2021, at the request of the company in accordance with rule 5.3 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

1) Omni Egis Plc

Omni Egis 7.0% Secured Bonds due 28 February 2023

Symbol: FSBN

ISIN: GB00BFWVKW77

2) Omni Egis Plc

Ordinary Shares

Symbol: OMNI

ISIN: GB00BZ7PWZ19

3) Omni Egis Plc

Preference Shares

Symbol: FSPS

ISIN: GB00BKRQWQ03

The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

