

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L) said it delivered a resilient trading performance for the half year. Underlying sales were up 21%, driven by a strong recovery in Clean Air and Efficient Natural Resources. For the year ending 31st March 2022, the Group's expectations are unchanged from trading update on 11th November. For 2021/22, the Group anticipates growth in underlying operating performance to be low single digit at constant precious metals prices and constant currency.



For the six months ended 30th September 2021, underlying operating profit increased to 293 million pounds from 151 million pounds, prior year. Underlying earnings per share increased to 114.8 pence from 47.7 pence.



Loss before tax was 9 million pounds compared to profit of 26 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 14.8 pence compared to profit of 12.3 pence. Revenue increased to 8.59 billion pounds from 6.98 billion pounds. Sales excluding precious metals was 1.94 billion pounds compared to 1.68 billion pounds.



The board approved an interim dividend of 22.0 pence per share, an increase of 10% against the prior year. The interim dividend will be paid on 1st February 2022 to shareholders on the register at 3rd December 2021. The board has also approved a share buyback of 200 million pounds that will commence in the New Year.



