RoboMarkets Adds Fractional Shares to R StocksTrader Along with Over 500 New Instruments

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMarkets, a European regulated broker and a provider of investment services to clients from Europe, announced the latest updates to its proprietary multi-asset platform, R StocksTrader. The updates include fractional shares, over 500 new assets, eight additional languages, and an enhanced mobile application. All the new features are already available to clients.

One of the most important updates introduced to the platform is the addition of fractional shares. Trading fractional shares will enable RoboMarkets clients to invest in securities with less money. Moreover, clients are given opportunities to diversify their investment portfolios by acquiring fractional shares of a wider range of companies.

Kiryl Kirychenka, Product Manager at RoboMarkets, says: "Congratulations to all R StocksTrader users. This is the feature many of our clients wanted us to add to the platform. RoboMarkets clients now have more opportunities for investments and diversification that were not available before. The ability to invest in precise ratios gives you complete portfolio control and enhanced rebalancing options."

With fractional shares, you can buy a "slice" of stock that represents a partial share. For example, you can buy 1.5 or 1.05 of an Amazon share, or any other company available on the platform. Meanwhile, the minimum order volume remains the same - one share.

The R StocksTrader platform offers over 12,000 instruments for trading, including more than 3,000 stocks, indices, ETFs, and CFDs.

What other updates have been introduced to R StocksTrader?

1. Over 500 new trading instruments, such as Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN), Lucid Group Inc (LCID), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B), Udemy Inc. (UDMY), and others.

2. Eight additional languages: Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, Italian, Norwegian, Romanian, and Swedish.

3. Improvements of the mobile version, which mostly affected further integration with a user's Members Area:



Enhanced security



The elimination of the need for several passwords



Direct access to deposit/withdrawal of funds, and the registration of trading accounts right from the R StocksTrader terminal

The app can be downloaded from these links: R StocksTrader App iOS, R StocksTrader App Android.

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is an investment company, operating under CySEC licence No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in European countries by providing access to its proprietary trading platforms to traders who work on financial markets. Find out more about the Company's products and activities on www.robomarkets.com.

