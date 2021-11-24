Nord Anglia Education Launches 8th International Teacher Recruitment Fair

Nord Anglia's global 'Outstanding Teachers Outstanding Schools' recruitment event goes live

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education, the world's largest premium international schools organisation, has launched its eighth Outstanding Teachers Outstanding Schools (OTOS) recruitment event to attract the best teaching talent for its schools around the globe.

First launched in 2014, the annual OTOS event recruits teachers for Nord Anglia's 76 schools in 31 countries. The international recruitment fair is open to candidates between November 2021 and March 2022, and provides a virtual networking opportunity for all final stage candidates to meet with school leaders and gain in-depth insight into their next career opportunity at one of Nord Anglia's schools.

Candidates interested in their first, or next, role in international education are invited to apply for hundreds of teaching roles here. In the last year, Nord Anglia welcomed another seven schools to its global family, growing to 76 schools across the Americas, China, Europe, India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Nurturing talent is at the heart of Nord Anglia's unique approach to outstanding teaching and learning across its schools. Its renowned professional development programme includes unparalleled opportunities for teachers to benefit from the best in educational approaches, skills training and research, including:

Continuous learning and development via Nord Anglia University, a bespoke online learning platform with thousands of learning resources for teachers. Nord Anglia University encourages teachers to connect and collaborate with their peers across 76 schools to enrich their international teaching careers.

Career pathway opportunities by developing key leadership and management skills through Nord Anglia's Middle Leadership Programme and Senior Leadership Programme.

Collaborations with world-leading organisations, including MIT , UNICEF, and The Juilliard School to create engaging learning experiences for students both in and outside the classroom.

, UNICEF, and to create engaging learning experiences for students both in and outside the classroom. Unique opportunities to earn an Executive Master's in International Education at King's College London. Developed in collaboration with Nord Anglia, the part-time master's programme develops participants' understanding of effective school leadership in an international education environment.

Regular opportunities to move into other exciting roles at one of Nord Anglia's 76 schools worldwide.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Group Education Director, Nord Anglia Education, said: "Teachers are powerful role models with the potential to shape students' attitudes, and inspire and prepare them for success in whatever they choose to do or be in life. That's why at Nord Anglia we attract and develop the best teaching talent by providing outstanding learning and development opportunities so that our teachers thrive and achieve their full potential, while helping our students achieve more than they ever imagined possible."

As an international schools organisation, diversity and inclusion underpins Nord Anglia's culture and approach to education. Throughout the organisation, all teachers and school leaders embody and actively promote these values to create a supportive and safe place for all students to thrive. It is what enables Nord Anglia to harness the very best in ideas and perspectives to deliver exceptional learning.

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education (NAE) is the world's leading premium schools organisation, with 76 schools across 31 countries. Our schools go beyond traditional learning to deliver a high quality, transformational education to 68,000 students from kindergarten through to the end of secondary school. We offer multiple internationally recognised curriculums, including the English Curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, the Swiss Maturité and the US Curriculum, amongst others.

Our global scale enables us to recruit and retain world-leading teachers and to offer our students unforgettable experiences through our partnerships with world-renowned institutions The Juilliard School, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and UNICEF. As part of the NAE family, every student can connect and collaborate on our bespoke Global Campus platform to bring their learning to life beyond the classroom.

Founded in 1972 in the United Kingdom, initially offering learning services such as English-as-a-foreign-language classes, NAE opened its first international school in 1992: the British School Warsaw. In the 2000s, NAE began a strategic focus on premium international schools, with rapid growth in Asia, the Americas, China, and across Europe and the Middle East. In July 2019, the company relocated its headquarters from Hong Kong to London.

For more information, please visit www.nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg