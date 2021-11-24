Blender Bites Limited: Blender Bites Receives Early Reorders from Canadian Club Stores, Indicating Strong Sales Velocity and Product Demand

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender Bites" or "Blender"), (CSE:BITE, FWB:JL4, WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of frozen premium organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen smoothie pucks, is pleased to announce that it has received an earlier than expected reorder of its superfood smoothie pucks from Eastern Region (the "Region") Canadian club stores.

Since launching its smoothie innovation into the Region's club stores in October, Blender Bites has effectively doubled the total number of club stores within which its smoothie innovation is available, capturing sixty percent (60%) of club store locations within the Region, including locations in Ontario, Quebec, and Canada's Maritime provinces.

Orders to supply the Region's club stores for the initial launch were previously met, and the Company has now received an earlier than anticipated reorder from the club stores to replenish initial supply levels and meet increased demand.

The unanticipated early reorder received from the club store is for 50,000 units, or 600,000 smoothie pucks, which represents a 25% increase over the club stores' initial order size.

"Blender Bites' primary mission is to provide consumers with healthy, plant-based, functional and convenient solutions to their daily smoothie routines, and we feel confident that the increased demand we are witnessing, reflected by the expanded and early reorders for our product is a vote of confidence from our growing consumer base. Blender Bites is well equipped to meet growing consumer demand, as anticipated production capacities were expanded prior to our 'go public' transaction back in September," stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company's CEO and Founder.

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email - investors@blenderbites.com

Telephone - 1-888-997-2055

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

SOURCE: Blender Bites Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674542/Blender-Bites-Receives-Early-Reorders-from-Canadian-Club-Stores-Indicating-Strong-Sales-Velocity-and-Product-Demand