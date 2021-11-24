Anzeige
WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 Ticker-Symbol: YG4 
Stuttgart
24.11.21
09:27 Uhr
0,820 Euro
-0,008
-0,97 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.11.2021
New wording of AB Linas Agro Group Articles of Association and the increase of the authorized capital registered

On 22 November 2021, a new wording of the Articles of Association of AB Linas Agro Group (hereinafter - "the Company") was registered in the Register of Legal Entities (enclosed). The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 29 October 2021 during the Annual General Meeting of Company's Shareholders together with the decision to increase the authorised capital of the Company by EUR 421,660, issuing 1,454,000 new ordinary registered book-entry shares.

The right to subscribe and acquire new shares granted to the employees and/or members of the corporate bodies of the Company who have concluded the Share Option Agreement of the Company in 2018 and accordingly in 2021 have submitted notice to the Company regarding the use of the option. The New Shares are granted free of charge and they are paid by the Company from the reserve set up by the Company for shares issue.

Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt (mailto:m.sileika@linasagro.lt)

Attachment

  • AB Linas Agro Group articles of association (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4991bab3-13a9-457b-9d6a-69885dec9f40)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
