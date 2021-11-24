DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (IMWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 23/11/2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 98.8293
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6043226
CODE: IMWRD
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IMWRD Sequence No.: 127537 EQS News ID: 1251599 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 24, 2021 03:18 ET (08:18 GMT)