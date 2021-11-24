New LitterLotto App Launches To Combat The Two Million Pieces Of Litter Dropped Daily

-Litter issue solved with £10,000 jackpots-

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LitterLotto is the UK's first app which actively encourages people to bin litter. In return they can win a monthly jackpot of £10,000, as well as one of the spot prizes ranging up to £250.

LitterLotto is calling on the public to support the movement to clean up our streets and countryside and tackle the problem of two million pieces of litter (23 items per second) discarded every day[1].

The new app, which launched in October, gives users the chance to win thousands of instant cash prizes each month, from £5 to £250, as well as the jackpot, by simply binning litter. All litter counts - from a single cigarette stub, to a takeaway meal box. Users simply download the free app, then take a picture through it as they bin litter, anywhere. Each time they bin litter, they get another entry into the LitterLotto, and more chances to win spot prizes.

McDonalds have recently become LitterLotto's UK partner.

Simon Jacobs, director from LitterLotto (aka 'The Lord of Litter'), commented: "We have created an app and have started a movement aimed at tackling the UK's litter issue head on. We're encouraging people to take the problem into their own hands and win prizes for their proactivity."

"I am passionate about making our environment a cleaner place to live. LitterLotto puts the litter problem in the public's hands and incentivises them to make a difference. It's a fantastic concept, and a win-win for everyone, most notably our planet."

Louise Sunderland, 23, from Blackburn is Litterlotto's first jackpot winner, scooping £5,000. From November, the monthly jackpot has doubled to £10,000.

Louise said: "When I heard the news I was in disbelief, and I am still in shock now. I downloaded the app because there really is no reason not to have this app on your phone. The problem of litter in my area has always been something I have been passionate about. This app supports me playing a part in cleaning up my local area, but also contributing towards a cleaner, safer environment.

"The money will help me get through the Christmas period, as I have just moved into my first home with my partner, so this year has been financially very stressful."

The app from a British company was first trialed in Denmark in August 2021, where it was received with overwhelming support and staggering results, with almost 85 per cent of all the litter binned being picked up from the ground by tens of thousands of users.

For more information and to download the LitterLotto app, visit www.LitterLotto.com.

[1] More than two million pieces of litter are dropped in the UK every day. The cost to the taxpayers for street cleaning is over £1 billion a year." Source: https://www.keepbritaintidy.org/faqs/advice/litter-and-law

Notes to editors

LitterLotto is an app which is free to download and offers a monthly prize draw with regular spot prizes supported by brands that want a cleaner environment.

To enter, simply download the app, take a picture of the litter as you place it in the bin. Each time an item is binned, it is another entry. LitterLotto is available globally, with different jackpots wherever you are.

Further press information:

Katrina Suppiah/Lisa Lewis/Laura Cooke

Publicite Ltd

020 8543 6582

info@publicite.co.uk

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1695641/LitterLotto_Jackpot_Winner.jpg