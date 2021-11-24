

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Wednesday as higher commodity prices helped lift miners and energy stocks.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 33 points, or half a percent, to 7,299 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday.



Oil & gas company BP Plc climbed 1.4 percent and Royal Dutch Shell added 0.7 percent as oil extended overnight gains amid skepticism about the effectiveness of a U.S.-led release of oil from strategic reserves.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rose between half a percent and 1 percent, tracking higher copper prices due to easing concerns over Chinese demand.



Johnson Matthey tumbled 3 percent. The chemicals company has warned that exiting its electric battery business will cost shareholders £314 million.



Water services company United Utilities gained half a percent after reporting improved profit and revenue for the first half.



