Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2021
London, November 24
Pacific Assets Trust plc
24 November 2021
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2021
Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8734
