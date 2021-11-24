Baby Bottle Warmer And Sterilizer Market Size Worth $210.9 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby bottle warmer and sterilizer market size is expected to reach USD 210.9 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. Ease of portability of the product and no requirement of liquid disinfectants are major factors influencing consumers' purchasing decisions, especially in this pandemic time. Bottle warmers and sterilizers are acting as major substitutes for manually heating, using wipes, and water. Manufacturers are focusing on producing advanced versions with improved features and better materials due to the growing demand for baby feeding products, including bottles. Furthermore, rising disposable income and increasing penetration of hypermarkets and supermarkets, drug and pharmacy stores, and online platforms for e-tailing are expected to expand the scope of the product over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings:

The online distribution channel segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period on account of the increasing familiarity and dependence of generation X, millennials, and generation Z on the internet and e-commerce

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020. The market growth can be credited to an increase in the number of working women and prompt adoption of technology

By product, baby bottle warmers held the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2020. This is attributed to the high demand for baby bottle warmers as they not only heat the bottles conveniently but also dry them out quickly after each use, which makes them a user-friendly product

Companies in the market are increasingly focusing on social media marketing and offering discounts on the e-commerce platform in order to gain a greater market share. They are also increasingly focusing on advertising in order to boost product visibility and acquire market share over the forecast period. Furthermore, the recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is expected to act as a major driver for the market from 2020 to 2021. These travel wands are estimated to gain popularity over the forecast period owing to the introduction of new products with trendy designs and features. Growing awareness among consumers is acting as a major driver for the increase in product adoption.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the Asia Pacific region as high demand is expected from countries such as China and India. In China, the market is expected to gain significant profit from the easing of the one-child policy, which was amended in 2016. The consumption of baby bottles is expected to increase in the country in the coming years due to the emerging group of affluent parents, who prefer quality over price.

The growing number of tech-savvy consumers and the increasing variety of goods available on online platforms are the major factors expected to favor the growth of the online channel in the coming years. Moreover, the increasing presence of online retailers such as Amazon, FirstCry, and Walmart is expected to favor online sales of baby accessories.

As online marketplaces are changing the way customers shop, retailers, manufacturers, and local producers are expected to adjust to the digital sales expansion. To capitalize on the opportunities presented by online retail, business professionals must be well-versed with the latest trends and technologies.

Grand View Research has segmented the global baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Baby Bottle Warmers And Sterilizers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Baby Bottle Warmers



Baby Bottle Sterilizers

Baby Bottle Warmers And Sterilizers Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Online



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Specialty Stores



Convenience and Drug Stores

Baby Bottle Warmers And Sterilizers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Baby Bottle Warmer And Sterilizer Market

Pigeon Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Artsana S.p.A.

Mayborn Group

Richell Corporation

Handi-Craft Company

