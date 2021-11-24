Anzeige
Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on
2021-12-06. 

Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The
competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue
Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order
books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to
be issued shall be the following: 



Type of security                        Lithuanian   
                                 Government Bond
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code                            LT0000670051  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume of issue before auction of additional offers       345 m EUR    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume of issue                         Is set during  
                                 auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Currency of issue                        EUR       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value, EUR                       100       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maturity, in days                        2277      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Payment date                          2021-12-08   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Redemption date                         2028-03-03   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be    500 000     
 submitted by one auction participant, EUR *                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The cut-off yield, %                      Is not announced
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Coupon rate (annual interest rate, %)              0        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of coupons per year                   1        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Coupon payment dates                      2022-03-03;   
                                2023-03-03;   
                                2024-03-03;   
                                2025-03-03;   
                                2026-03-03;   
                                2027-03-03;   
                                2028-03-03;   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A competitive orderbook                     LTGCB0N028B   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A non-competitive orderbook                   LTGNB0N028B   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* - With the written consent of the Ministry of Finance, this amount may be
increased by one additional amount, up to a maximum of EUR 5,000,000 for one of
the auction participants. 



The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of
par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market -
to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com
