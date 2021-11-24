AECOM expands its range of services under new framework to support maintenance, improvements and upgrades to London Infrastructure

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has won places on over 30 Lots of the Transport for London (TfL) Engineering Consultancy Framework (ECF), including places on the strategic Multidisciplinary Engineering Services and Multidisciplinary Rail Engineering Services Lots. The four-year framework will be the primary means of accessing engineering consultancy services for TfL, the Greater London Authority, all 32 London borough councils and the City of London.

"This important framework builds on our long-term relationship with TfL, expanding our scope of services and technical disciplines available to them," said Lara Poloni, AECOM's president. "The framework enables us to bring our full breadth of diverse services to every project, supporting TfL as it continues to improve every journey for people who live and travel in London."

The new framework replaces the TfL Rail Engineering and Multidisciplinary Services frameworks and is expected to support the delivery of a range of projects and programs across all TfL infrastructure, including major station upgrades, surface works, oversite developments and line extensions.

The framework Lots cover multidisciplinary engineering services, specialist engineering services, engineering architectural services, highways engineering and rail engineering.

AECOM has worked with TfL since its inception across all transport modes and has supported the delivery of transformative programs such as Crossrail, Cycle Superhighways and Healthy Streets. Other current projects with TfL include DLR Thamesmead and Bakerloo Line Extension.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management.

