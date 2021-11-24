DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Invitation to MMK Capital Markets Day 'MMK ONLINE'

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Invitation to MMK Capital Markets Day 'MMK ONLINE' 24-Nov-2021 / 12:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join MMK Capital Markets Day «MMK online» on the 7 December 2021. Chairman of the Board of Directors Victor Rashnikov and CEO Pavel Shilyaev will discuss market trends, as well as the latest corporate developments and the Group's strategic view for 2025. INVITATION TO MMK Capital markets day: MMK The event will take place in hybrid format on 7 December 2021 at 5:00 pm Moscow time (2:00 pm online London time, 9:00 am New York time). To register for the event to watch online and ask questions please follow the link: 24 november 2021 https://mmkonline.ru/ Magnitogorsk, Russia -- Date: 7 December 2021 -- Time: 17:00 Moscow time 14:00 London time 9:00 New York time About MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 Please subscribe to our mln tonnes of commercial steel products. official MMK channel on Telegram to be the first to ??K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in know about key MMK news. 2020 totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%. INVESTOR RELATIONS KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 Veronika Kryachko +7 915 380 6266 FINANCIAL CALENDAR kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 1 December BofA EEMEA Metals & Mining Virtual Fieldtrip, online ESG 7 December Capital Markets Day: MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team DEPARTMENT 8 December WOOD's Winter Wonderland conference, online Yaroslava Vrubel vrubel.ys@mmk.ru COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT Dmitry Kuchumov +7 985 219 2874 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 903 971 8837 egorov.oa@mmk.ru

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 127597 EQS News ID: 1251686 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251686&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2021 06:30 ET (11:30 GMT)