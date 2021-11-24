Anzeige
DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Invitation to MMK Capital Markets Day 'MMK ONLINE'

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Invitation to MMK Capital Markets Day 'MMK ONLINE' 24-Nov-2021 / 12:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel 
             producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join MMK Capital Markets Day «MMK 
             online» on the 7 December 2021. 
             Chairman of the Board of Directors Victor Rashnikov and CEO Pavel Shilyaev will discuss market 
             trends, as well as the latest corporate developments and the Group's strategic view for 2025. 
INVITATION TO MMK 
Capital markets day: MMK The event will take place in hybrid format on 7 December 2021 at 5:00 pm Moscow time (2:00 pm 
online          London time, 9:00 am New York time). 
             To register for the event to watch online and ask questions please follow the link: 
24 november 2021     https://mmkonline.ru/ 
Magnitogorsk, Russia 
               -- Date: 
               7 December 2021 
 
 
               -- Time: 
               17:00 Moscow time 
               14:00 London time 
               9:00 New York time 
About MMK 
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. 
The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the 
entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of 
rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share 
of premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 Please subscribe to our 
mln tonnes of commercial steel products.                        official MMK channel on 
                                            Telegram to be the first to 
??K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in  know about key MMK news. 
2020 totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's 
lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's 
investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, 
Moody's and S&P. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%. 
 
 
INVESTOR RELATIONS 
             KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 915 380 6266      FINANCIAL CALENDAR 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
 
 
             1 December  BofA EEMEA Metals & Mining Virtual Fieldtrip, online 
ESG 
             7 December  Capital Markets Day: MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team 
DEPARTMENT 
             8 December  WOOD's Winter Wonderland conference, online 
Yaroslava Vrubel vrubel.ys@mmk.ru COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT Dmitry Kuchumov +7 985 219 2874 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 903 971 8837 egorov.oa@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 127597 
EQS News ID:  1251686 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251686&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2021 06:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
