Mittwoch, 24.11.2021
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gewaltiger Erfolg! Rekordzahlen trotz Pandemie!
GlobeNewswire
24.11.2021 | 14:05
First North Iceland: Kaldalón hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Kaldalón hf. (symbol: KALD) on
October 17 2021, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital
on First North Iceland will be increased on November 25, 2021. 

ISIN                    IS0000029114            
Company name                Kaldalón hf.            
Total share capital before the increase   5.353.108.998 (5.353.108.998 shares)
Increase in share capital          108.108.108 (108.108.108 shares)  
Total share capital following the increase 5.461.217.106 (5.461.217.106 shares)
Nominal value of each share         ISK 1                
Symbol                   KALD                
Orderbook ID                178971
