Novamind Inc: Novamind Unveils New Logo and Invests in Unified Brand

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, today launched a new logo and announced that the Company will unite its subsidiaries and brands under a single Novamind brand.

Novamind is investing in a revitalized and unified brand following a year of significant growth including expansion into new states, launching new clinics and research sites and bringing to market several innovative mental health care offerings.

Novamind's new logo is now live on its corporate website and social media platforms. The logo integrates and flows across all digital and physical properties, and represents Novamind's core beliefs in hope, healing and transformation. The open doorway at the centre of the logo, working in conjunction with the radiating lines, is an invitation towards an improved way of life-one where taking care of mental health is a priority.

The logo reveal kicks off the multi-phase rebrand of the Company's network of clinics and research sites, expected to be complete in 2022. The Company is also improving its website to scale alongside its growth strategy and better serve diverse audiences with enhanced content and tools. Taking inspiration from the revitalized logo, the website will provide an accessible digital entry point to Novamind's world-class care and clinical research offerings.

Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director, commented: "The new logo, rebrand and website reflects our rapid evolution over the last year. It's an exciting opportunity to unify our current and future assets under one unique identity that will become a trusted and recognized name for innovative mental healthcare in communities across the U.S."

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of integrative mental health clinics and operates a full-service contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

Contact Information

Novamind

Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director

Telephone: +1 (647) 953 9512

Samantha DeLenardo, VP, Communications

Email: media@novamind.ca

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations

Email: bill@novamind.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Novamind Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674515/Novamind-Unveils-New-Logo-and-Invests-in-Unified-Brand