ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('the Company') announces that Richard Davidson, a non-executive director and chairman of the Company, has been appointed a non-executive director and chairman of Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company plc which was admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market today.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

For further information contact telephone: 0131 220 0733.