Mittwoch, 24.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gewaltiger Erfolg! Rekordzahlen trotz Pandemie!
WKN: 904647 ISIN: GB0000066554 Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ 
Frankfurt
24.11.21
08:07 Uhr
17,100 Euro
-0,300
-1,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.11.2021 | 14:58
74 Leser
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 24

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('the Company') announces that Richard Davidson, a non-executive director and chairman of the Company, has been appointed a non-executive director and chairman of Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company plc which was admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market today.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

For further information contact telephone: 0131 220 0733.

© 2021 PR Newswire
