Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: E-Commerce Distribution Channels are Accelerating the Sales in the Commercial Goods & Retail Tech - Arizton

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic created a huge demand for sanitation products. Smart technologies such as automatic soap dispenser and hand dyers experience high demand in the global market. Several key players in the market promote their hand dryers as eco-friendly products in the market. Europe expects to account for the largest share in the hands-under dryer segment with an incremental revenue of over USD 122 million during 2020-2026. The US is highly impacted in the pandemic, which is fueling the growth of these products in the market.

Automatic Soap Dispenser Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The automatic soap dispenser market size is expected to reach USD 1574.02 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.46% during the period 2021-2026. The digital liquid soap dispenser is the most convenient when compared to the spray and the foam soap dispenser. The demand for liquid (soaps) filled automated soap dispensers have increased in countries such as China, Germany, Japan, and India due to the boom commercial real estate, hospitality, corporate, and education markets. In 2021, Amazon launched Alexa-connected soap dispensers in the US. Similarly, Mi also came up with its automatic soap dispenser. E-commerce distribution channels are expected to boom in the automatic soap dispenser market. The key leading vendors in the global automatic soap dispenser industry are Reckitt Benckiser, 3M, Euronics, GOJO Industries, and Kimberly Clark.

Commercial Hand Dryer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Commercial hand dryer market size to reach USD 2 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Vendors catering to the global commercial hand dryer market have deliberately focused on the development of strategic partnerships to exploit the existing demand for hand dryers in the market. The adoption of XLERATOR hand dryers has helped significantly reduce the carbon footprint, which in turn, is gaining traction in the global market. The increasing diversification among consumer purchases is expected to witness a surge in demand during the forecast period. For instance, higher digitalization is anticipated to pave the way for new approaches and partners for making purchases. As the market demand is mainly fulfilled via dealers and distributor networks, players can consider the development of strategic channels with large commercial infrastructure construction players to gain a stronghold on existing demand in the respective markets.

Interesting Facts to know!

Increasing government expenditure on residential capital projects is expected to drive the demand for new installations of hand dryers in the upcoming years.

Hand dryers installed in hospitals should focus on the maintenance of hygiene as several causes push vendors to develop hand dryers with a hygiene maintenance system.

Partnerships with players in the hospitality sector are likely to create a strong demand for commercial hand dryers in the future years.

U.S. High-Speed Hand Dryer Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

The U.S. high-speed hand dryer market size to reach USD 345 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. High-speed hand dryer vendors are focusing on the development of environment-friendly products. The evolution of smart technologies in other sectors has positive impact in the US high speed hand dryer market. Additonally, vendors catering to the US market are focused on expanding their outreach to the Canadian market to capitalize on the full potential of the North American market. Vendors can consider the development of strategic channels with large commercial infrastructure construction players to exert a stronghold on existing demand in the US high speed hand dryer market. The trend of smart cities is expected to accelerate the growth of the market rapidly.

Interesting Facts to know!

New companies are catching up with established vendors and are expected to erode the market share of established vendors during the forecast period.

The demand for branded commercial high-speed hand dryers has witnessed a significant rise over the last few years. In the recent past, Mitsubishi Electric has installed several high-speed hand dryers.

Dubai Mall achieved record numbers of more than 80 million visitors annually over the last four years. This huge footfall in malls leads to an increase in washroom traffic, which, in turn, creating a demand for high-speed hand dryers.

