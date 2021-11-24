ID Global Corporation: IDGlobal Corp. Provides Corporate Update

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC:IDGC) is pleased to announce a signed agreement with ELA Asset Management Group, LLC and The Power Company USA, LLC (www.thepowercompany.com) to market electric and/or gas services to residential and commercial customers nationwide. The initial rollout into Deregulated Energy Markets will use the established customer base Noveda has in the Northeast, encompassing 11 states out of the 17 nationwide and then widen Noveda's footprint into the Midwest.

The Company recently embarked on upgrading the Noveda proprietary patented software and have multi-national companies and foreign governments working with us towards a "green solution" for both monitoring and cost analysis. The Company is in the process of onboarding a few highly qualified professionals to not only drive both the cost-effective energy supply chain side, but also include monitoring as a value-add, building toward its recurring revenue model. The Company is also acquiring energy off-grid from regulated markets to supply nationwide.

The Company CEO, Sebastien C. DuFort stated "The Company is heading in the right direction and will continue to make strides into profitable arenas and we are just getting started with our Azure Blockchain subsidiary as well."

ABOUT NOVEDA

Noveda Technologies is an innovative leader in real-time, web-based energy and water monitoring. The company's patented software solutions help reduce energy and water usage, optimize performance of renewable energy systems, and reduce the carbon footprint for customers across commercial, retail, government, education, and utility sectors. Currently, headquartered in White Plains, New York.

ABOUT AZURE BLOCKCHAIN

Azure Blockchain will leverage its Blockchain strategy to include various tangible assets, which may include, gold, silver, and other mining assets, real estate, business assets, to name a few. Azure's development, use, and adaptation of blockchain technology is positioned to use newly created currencies to build secure and tangible asset value for the holders. Because blockchain technology shares records of transactions and is updated by a network of computers instead of a central authority, every transaction within the system will be secure, time-stamped, and linked with previous and subsequent transactions that can be seen by anyone with access to a given blockchain. Moreover, the technology has the potential to be ideal when it comes to simplify complicated transactions and helping to digitally track physical assets, such as electricity, as they make their way from point A to point B. Because blockchain can be used to monitor energy consumption, Azure intends to incorporate the technology to be used in conjunction with IoT technology to better measure energy usage and collect payments. This will also serve to assist consumers and businesses to identify where energy is coming from and whether it is from a renewable source.

IDGC's Plan of Operations .

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle-market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGlobal Corp. is an organization engaged in the business of fostering early-stage companies through the different developmental phases until the companies have sufficient financial, human, and physical resources to function on their own.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please read the full disclaimer at www.idglobalcorp.io.

Contact: idglobalinfo@gmail.com for more information

IR Contact: 855-464-2535, press 1

