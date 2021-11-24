Anzeige
WKN: A14XKR ISIN: SE0007331608 Ticker-Symbol: 6TF 
Frankfurt
24.11.21
15:05 Uhr
23,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
24.11.2021 | 15:46
TF Bank has successfully issued Additional Tier 1 bonds

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB (publ) ("TF Bank" or the "Bank") has issued subordinated Additional Tier 1 bonds in the amount of SEK 100 million with perpetual tenor and first call date in December 2026 (the "Bonds"). The Bonds carry a floating rate interest of 3 month Stibor + 625 bps per annum. The issue received strong interest from institutional investors and enable continued strong profitable growth and will further optimise the capital structure of the Bank. The Bonds will be settled on 1 December 2021 and be listed on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm.

Carnegie Investment Bank acted as sole bookrunner in the transaction and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå KB acted as legal counsel.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information was provided for publication on November 24, 2021 at 15.30 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank-has-successfully-issued-additional-tier-1-bonds,c3459299

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3459299/1501142.pdf

Press release PDF

© 2021 PR Newswire
