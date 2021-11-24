Cytta Corp. Announces Uplift to OTCQB Venture Market

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA ) the purveyor of, proprietary software compression technology (SUPR) that radically shifts how video is streamed, consumed, transferred and stored, and the IGAN incident command virtual policing system which seamlessly streams, integrates any and all available video and audio sources during emergency situations, announces that its OTCQB market quotation has been approved and came into effect at market open on Nov 24th, 2021.

Having now achieved our initial goals of up-listing to OTCQB and becoming a fully reporting Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") Issuer this quarter, the Company expects to be able to take the next steps in its operating plan for fiscal 2022 and 2023. The "CYCA" ticker symbol is now quoted on OTCQB.

Mr. Campbell, the Company's CEO, said, "The successful completion of this filing, and having our shares traded upon the OTCQB, is the second major milestone we have recently achieved. Cytta shares are listed and traded upon the OTCQB public market under the "CYCA" ticker symbol. As our S1 became effective on Nov 3rd 2021, the Company is also subject to the full reporting requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission including the filing of annual (10K) and quarterly (10Q) financial reports. Mr. Campbell continued, "This listing on the OTCQB tier provides much greater visibility and transparency. The SEC Reporting status ensures that the Company's investors, shareholders and all members of the public have the security of knowing that all reporting is done pursuant to the protections afforded by the SEC Reporting requirements. These important achievements will greatly assist in allowing us to fulfill all of our developmental and business objectives going forward"

OTCQB is a venture market operated by OTC Markets Group, Inc., designed for developing companies in the United States and abroad. To be eligible for OTCQB quotes, companies must be current in their disclosure filings, have audited financial statements and undergo an annual validation and management certification process. Companies must also meet minimum bid testing and other financial terms. OTCQB is recognized as an established public market by the SEC and provides current public information to investors in need of securities analysis, valuation and trading.

Cytta Corp (OTCQB: CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology that radically shifts how video is streamed, consumed, transferred and stored. Our proprietary ISR technology is built around SUPR, the most powerful software codec in the world, which is the technology at the core of our products. SUPR is designed specifically for streaming, HD, 4K, and higher resolution video while significantly reducing required technical resources.

Cytta's IGAN ICS system (originally designed for SUPR) now seamlessly streams, integrates any and all available video sources and audio sources during emergency situations enabling virtual policing. The IGAN ICS introduces immediate real-time video and audio situational awareness, which is incredibly useful and valuable for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergency situations, security, military and all their command centers in any emergency situation



Cytta Corp products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments, and evolved through use in the military by meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption. Cytta is now taking its streaming technology to all industrial enterprises that need to stream higher-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufactures all their products in the USA.

For more information, please visit Cytta.com and/or the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilizations, and markets.

