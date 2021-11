Correction refers to the names of the underlying bonds in the original listing notice sent on the 23rd of November. The corrected names are highlighted in bold in the attached documents. For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Dennis Modell at telephone +45 3377 0352 or e-mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1028826