Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of KlaraBo Sverige AB on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that KlaraBo Sverige AB, company registration number 559029-2727, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that KlaraBo Sverige AB applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be December 2, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 107,185,026 shares of which 16,815,000 common shares of class A and 90,370,026 common shares of class B. Short Name: KLARA B ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 115,012,883 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN Code: SE0010832287 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book id: 241502 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Clearing: CCP Cleared ------------------------------------------------------------------ Segment: Mid cap ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------ ICB Classification: Industry code: 35 Real Estate ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate ----------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 2 up and including December 3, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 21 and 94 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.