Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Nivika Fastigheter AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (230/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Nivika Fastigheter AB, company registration number 556735-3809, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Nivika Fastigheter AB applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be December 3, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 44,734,964 shares of which 24,884,800 common shares of class A and 19,850,164 common shares of class B. Short Name: NIVI B ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 33,300,455 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN Code: SE0017083272 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book id: 241524 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Clearing: CCP Cleared ------------------------------------------------------------------ Segment: Mid Cap ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------ ICB Classification: Industry code: 35 Real Estate ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate ----------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 3 up and including December 6, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 23-24 and 126 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.