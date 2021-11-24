COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank € 700mn FRN 2023

Post-stabilisation notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR 700 million Floating Rate Preferred Senior Notes due 2023

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ45WX9 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 700,000,000 Description: 3-M-Euribor + 100bp due 24 November 2023 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Danske Bank

DZ Bank

Natixis

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.