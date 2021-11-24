COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank € 700mn FRN 2023
London, November 24
Post-stabilisation notice
24 November 2021
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
EUR 700 million Floating Rate Preferred Senior Notes due 2023
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE000CZ45WX9
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 700,000,000
|Description:
|3-M-Euribor + 100bp due 24 November 2023
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Danske Bank
DZ Bank
Natixis
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
