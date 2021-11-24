Osceola Gold Inc.: Osceola Gold Updates Projections on Gold Reserves to an Estimated $4 Billion

WEIRTON, WV / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Osceola Gold (OTC PINK:OSCI) a precious metal mining company which focuses on the development and exploration of gold and other precious metal mining projects, recently announced that they had updated their reserve estimates to approximately $4 billion.

Originally the following was stated: "The companies Savona mining equipment partnership to lease top of the line machinery which will now help company triple its production."

In the above reference to the Savona mining equipment, the word "Partnership" was meant to refer to the collaboration between companies, and was not meant to reference the nature of the relationship. To clarify, the equipment to be utilized is being purchased, therefore technically there is no structured "partnership" in place between Osceola Gold and Savona Mining.

The original announcement concluded: This update puts the company on a path to become one of the largest junior mining companies in the United States.

CEO Thomas More stated: "Our organization could not be happier with the revised projections. This should allow us to fulfill our company's and shareholder goals quicker than we anticipated."

To learn more about the reserves update please visit https://www.oscigold.com/gold-reserves .

About Osceola Gold

Osceola Gold develops its projects in the State of Nevada with the corporate office in Weirton, VA. Osceola Gold has rights to mining claims in the Osceola Mining district in Mary Ann Canyon, which is situated about 30 miles north of Ely, Nevada. This area is one of the most prolific gold areas in the State of Nevada. The largest Nugget in Nevada was found in Mary Ann Canyon and the Osceola Mining District. For more information on Osceola Gold, please visit https://www.oscigold.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as 'anticipate,' 'if,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' 'will,' and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements, as described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available for review at www.sec.gov , to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Thomas More

Osceolagoldinc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Osceola Gold Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674538/CORRECTION-Osceola-Gold-Updates-Projections-on-Gold-Reserves-to-an-Estimated-4-Billion