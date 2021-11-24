ZCCM: Renewal of Further Cautionary Annoucement_KHL_24Nov2021

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUED: 24 November 2021

FURTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Further to the cautionary announcements dated 25 November 2020 and 23 June 2021, the Board of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company" or "the Board") hereby wishes to inform shareholders and the market that arbitration proceedings against ZCCM-IH and Kansanshi Mining Plc ("KMP") by Kansanshi Holdings Limited ("KHL") are yet to be disposed of. There have been no further developments regarding the said proceedings since the last announcement.

As the matter is still on-going, shareholders are advised that it may still have a material effect on the price of the Company's securities. Shareholders are, therefore, advised to exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company. Shareholders will be informed once the Final Award is delivered.

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on Wednesday, 24 November 2021

