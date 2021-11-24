Anzeige
24.11.2021 | 18:34
BWA Group PLC - Holding(s) in Company

BWA Group PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, November 24

24 November 2021

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Holding in the Company

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], has today been informed that Mr D M Cass now has an interest in a total of 10,380,726 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 3.13% of the issued Ordinary Shares, which are held by Forest Nominees Limited. The shares are owned by Casscade Limited (Guernsey), a company controlled by Mr Cass.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC
Richard Battersby
Chairman		+44 (0)7836 238172
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss/Freddie Wooding
+44 203 328 5656
