BWA Group PLC - Holding(s) in Company

24 November 2021

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Holding in the Company

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], has today been informed that Mr D M Cass now has an interest in a total of 10,380,726 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 3.13% of the issued Ordinary Shares, which are held by Forest Nominees Limited. The shares are owned by Casscade Limited (Guernsey), a company controlled by Mr Cass.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

