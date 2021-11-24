BWA Group PLC - Holding(s) in Company
London, November 24
24 November 2021
BWA Group PLC
("BWA" or the "Company")
Holding in the Company
BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], has today been informed that Mr D M Cass now has an interest in a total of 10,380,726 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 3.13% of the issued Ordinary Shares, which are held by Forest Nominees Limited. The shares are owned by Casscade Limited (Guernsey), a company controlled by Mr Cass.
The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
