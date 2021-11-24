The "Russia Telecoms Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of Russia's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU.
The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets, and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.
Data Coverage
The country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2003. The data annex was last updated in April 2021 to include 4Q 2020 data.
Company Coverage
This report includes information on the following players in Russia's telecoms market:
- ER-Telecom
- MegaFon
- MTS
- Orion Express
- RosTelecom
- Rostelecom (Tele2)
- Tricolor TV
- TTK (TransTeleCom)
- VEON (Beeline)
Metrics include the following:
Connections
Mobile:
- Total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding IoT), total including IoT
- Handset: smartphone, basic, smartphone share of handsets
- Mobile broadband
- Total, handset and broadband: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share)
- Total and handset: prepaid, contract and prepaid share
- IoT
- MVNO and MVNO share
- Penetration: total, prepaid, contract, handset, smartphone, mobile broadband, IoT
Fixed:
- Voice: narrowband, VoBB, dial-up
- Broadband: residential, business, DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies, ULL, VULA, net additions
- Penetration (business sites and households): voice, broadband (DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies)
Pay TV:
- Total operator, CATV, analogue, digital, IPTV, satellite, pay-DTT, operator OTT
- Penetration: total operator, CATV, analogue, digital, IPTV, satellite, pay-DTT, operator OTT
Traffic
Mobile:
- Mobile-originated voice minutes
- Outgoing MoU per connection
- Cellular data: total, per connection
- Messages sent: total, per connection
Fixed:
- Fixed-originated minutes
- Outgoing MoU per active connection
Network-Independent Metrics
- GDP
- GDP per capita
- Population
- Households
- Business sites
- Exchange rates
Operator-Level Metrics/Market Share
Mobile:
- Connections: total, prepaid, prepaid share, contract (and associated market share)
- Service revenue: total, prepaid, contract, voice, data, data share of service revenue
- Retail revenue: voice, data, data share of retail revenue
- ARPU: total, prepaid, contract, voice, data
- Traffic: outgoing voice traffic, outgoing MoU per connection, messages sent per connection
Fixed:
- Connections: voice (narrowband, VoBB), broadband (DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies, plus associated market share and net additions)
- Retail revenue: voice, broadband (DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies, plus associated market share)
- ASPU: voice, broadband
- Traffic: outgoing minutes
Pay TV:
- Connections
- Retail revenue
Service Revenue
Mobile:
- Total
- Share of GDP
- Per capita per month
- Prepaid, contract, prepaid share
- Voice, messaging, data, data share
Fixed:
- Total (retail plus wholesale)
- Share of GDP
- Per capita per month
All (mobile, fixed and network-independent):
- Total (retail plus wholesale)
- Share of GDP
- Per capita per month
- Total including pay TV
Retail Revenue
Mobile:
- Total
- Share of GDP
- Per capita per month
- Per GB
- Voice, voice per minute
- Data, data per GB, messaging
- Handset, handset data
- Mobile broadband
- IoT
Fixed:
- Total
- Share of GDP
- Per capita per month
- Voice: narrowband, VoBB
- Dedicated connections
- Broadband: DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies
- ICT services
- Pay TV
- Total operator, CATV, analogue, digital, IPTV, satellite, pay-DTT, operator OTT
All (mobile, fixed and network-independent):
- Total
- Share of GDP
- Per capita per month
- Total including pay TV
Wholesale Revenue
- Mobile
- Fixed
ASPU
Mobile:
- Total
- Prepaid, contract
- Voice
- Data
- Mobile broadband
- IoT
- Handset: total, voice, messaging, data, data from smartphones
Fixed:
- Voice
- Broadband
ARPU
Mobile:
- Total
- Prepaid, contract
- Voice
- Data
- Handset: voice, messaging
