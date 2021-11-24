The "Russia Telecoms Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of Russia's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU.

The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets, and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.

Data Coverage

The country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2003. The data annex was last updated in April 2021 to include 4Q 2020 data.

Company Coverage

This report includes information on the following players in Russia's telecoms market:

ER-Telecom

MegaFon

MTS

Orion Express

RosTelecom

Rostelecom (Tele2)

Tricolor TV

TTK (TransTeleCom)

VEON (Beeline)

Metrics include the following:

Connections

Mobile:

Total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding IoT), total including IoT

Handset: smartphone, basic, smartphone share of handsets

Mobile broadband

Total, handset and broadband: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share)

Total and handset: prepaid, contract and prepaid share

IoT

MVNO and MVNO share

Penetration: total, prepaid, contract, handset, smartphone, mobile broadband, IoT

Fixed:

Voice: narrowband, VoBB, dial-up

Broadband: residential, business, DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies, ULL, VULA, net additions

Penetration (business sites and households): voice, broadband (DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies)

Pay TV:

Total operator, CATV, analogue, digital, IPTV, satellite, pay-DTT, operator OTT

Penetration: total operator, CATV, analogue, digital, IPTV, satellite, pay-DTT, operator OTT

Traffic

Mobile:

Mobile-originated voice minutes

Outgoing MoU per connection

Cellular data: total, per connection

Messages sent: total, per connection

Fixed:

Fixed-originated minutes

Outgoing MoU per active connection

Network-Independent Metrics

GDP

GDP per capita

Population

Households

Business sites

Exchange rates

Operator-Level Metrics/Market Share

Mobile:

Connections: total, prepaid, prepaid share, contract (and associated market share)

Service revenue: total, prepaid, contract, voice, data, data share of service revenue

Retail revenue: voice, data, data share of retail revenue

ARPU: total, prepaid, contract, voice, data

Traffic: outgoing voice traffic, outgoing MoU per connection, messages sent per connection

Fixed:

Connections: voice (narrowband, VoBB), broadband (DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies, plus associated market share and net additions)

Retail revenue: voice, broadband (DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies, plus associated market share)

ASPU: voice, broadband

Traffic: outgoing minutes

Pay TV:

Connections

Retail revenue

Service Revenue

Mobile:

Total

Share of GDP

Per capita per month

Prepaid, contract, prepaid share

Voice, messaging, data, data share

Fixed:

Total (retail plus wholesale)

Share of GDP

Per capita per month

All (mobile, fixed and network-independent):

Total (retail plus wholesale)

Share of GDP

Per capita per month

Total including pay TV

Retail Revenue

Mobile:

Total

Share of GDP

Per capita per month

Per GB

Voice, voice per minute

Data, data per GB, messaging

Handset, handset data

Mobile broadband

IoT

Fixed:

Total

Share of GDP

Per capita per month

Voice: narrowband, VoBB

Dedicated connections

Broadband: DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies

ICT services

Pay TV

Total operator, CATV, analogue, digital, IPTV, satellite, pay-DTT, operator OTT

All (mobile, fixed and network-independent):

Total

Share of GDP

Per capita per month

Total including pay TV

Wholesale Revenue

Mobile

Fixed

ASPU

Mobile:

Total

Prepaid, contract

Voice

Data

Mobile broadband

IoT

Handset: total, voice, messaging, data, data from smartphones

Fixed:

Voice

Broadband

ARPU

Mobile:

Total

Prepaid, contract

Voice

Data

Handset: voice, messaging

