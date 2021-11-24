- (PLX AI) - CA Immobilien 9-month EBITDA EUR 160 million.
- • CA Immo withdraws FFO I annual target 2022
- • Strategic options for Romanian portfolio being evaluated, including a potential sale of the entire portfolio
- • The FFO I annual target for 2021 of around EUR 128 m is confirmed
- • 9-month Recurring earnings (FFO I) of €100.1 m (€1.03 per share) 4% below the previous year's value
- • Rental income stable at €175.8 m
- • The continuous sales activity of non-strategic assets, combined with weaker letting momentum should generate FFO I for 2022 which, from today's perspective, will be below the target of €140 million, the company said
