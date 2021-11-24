Instadose Pharma Corp.: Instadose (INSD) Responds to SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets

CHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC PINK:INSD) today announced that on November 23, 2021, the Company was notified by the SEC that it had ORDERED, pursuant to Section 12(k) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that trading in the securities of the above-listed Company is suspended for the period from 9:30 a.m. EDT on November 24, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. EDT on December 8, 2021.

Terry Wilshire, Chief Executive Officer of Instadose Pharma Corp. said: "The Company will work with its SEC counsel and will fully cooperate with the SEC in a timely manner. We will provide additional information and updates as permitted, to our shareholders and the markets as the matter develops."

It appears to the Securities and Exchange Commission that the public interest and the protection of investors require a suspension in the trading of the securities of Instadose Pharma Corp. ("Instadose Pharma") (CIK No. 0001697587), a Nevada corporation whose principal place of business is listed as Chesapeake, Virginia, because of questions and concerns regarding the adequacy and accuracy of information about Instadose Pharma in the marketplace.

For more information please contact:

info@instadosepharma.com

SOURCE: Instadose Pharma Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674646/Instadose-INSD-Responds-to-SEC-Suspension-of-Trading-on-OTC-Markets