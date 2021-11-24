

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) announced a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled RMB125.74 million, or RMB1.03 per share. This compares with RMB131.43 million, or RMB1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to RMB313.67 million from RMB285.61 million last year.



Global Cord Blood Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB125.74 Mln. vs. RMB131.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB1.03 vs. RMB1.08 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB313.67 Mln vs. RMB285.61 Mln last year.



