Donnerstag, 25.11.2021
Breaking News! Jetzt geht es wirklich Schlag auf Schlag…
WKN: 885166 ISIN: USY384721251 
Tradegate
24.11.21
21:34 Uhr
36,900 Euro
-0,100
-0,27 %
PR Newswire
25.11.2021 | 03:34
Kia Corporation: The all-new Kia Niro world debuts at 2021 Seoul Mobility Show

-The all-new Kia Niro facilitates another step toward a more sustainable future

-Refreshed exterior with wide rear pillar, simple lines and transformed tiger face

-Innovative interior features and sustainable materials

-'Greenzone Drive Mode' technology integrates sustainability into daily life

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation has revealed the all-new Niro today for the first time at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show, which aims to make sustainable mobility accessible for everyone.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8988651-new-kia-niro-debuts-at-2021-seoul-mobility-show/

The all-new Niro embodies Kia's commitment to building a more sustainable future. As an integral part of Kia's growing eco-friendly line up, the new model will appeal to the complex needs of sustainability-conscious consumers.

"Kia continues to take steps towards a more sustainable future, inviting everyone to join the movement into the new mobility era," said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia. "The all-new Kia Niro makes it simple to practice a sustainable lifestyle with its eco-friendly materials, advanced technology and electric powertrains while it also fulfills the practical needs of customers."

Completely redesigned from the ground up, the all-new Niro has been developed under the company's Opposites United design philosophy, fulfilling 'Joy for Reason' ethos. It takes inspiration from nature not only in design but also in the choice of color, material and finish to strike a perfect balance between an environmentally responsible approach and a future-oriented outlook.

The strong influence of the 2019 Habaniro concept is evident in Niro's exterior design with its stylish and bold crossover looks and high-tech two tone body. A wide pillar at the rear enhances air flow to improve aerodynamics and blends into the boomerang-shaped rear taillights.

Kia's signature 'tiger face' has been transformed for the all-new Niro and now extends from the hood, right through to the rugged fender below. The contemporary front design is finished with striking 'heartbeat' LED DRL (daytime running lights) which create confidence and a striking look on the road.

For more information about the all-new Kia Niro, please visit: www.kianewscenter.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
