- (PLX AI) - Swiss Life announces higher ambitions for the fee result, return on equity and payout ratio.
- • Swiss Life targets Increase in the fee result to CHF 850 to 900 million by 2024
- • Swiss Life targets 2022 to 2024 adjusted return on equity of 10 to 12 percent
- • Swiss Life targets 2022 to 2024 cumulative cash remittance to the holding company of CHF 2.8 to 3.0 billion
- • Swiss Life targets dividend payout ratio of over 60 percent from 2022
- • Swiss Life CHF 1 billion share buyback program from December 2021 to May 2023
- • Sustainability strategy 2024 with reduction path regarding CO2 emissions in directly held real estate portfolio and in operational ecology
