- (PLX AI) - Norske Skog says publication paper market to remain tight in 2022.
- • Norske Skog says entering the growing packaging paper market in less than one year
- • Norske Skog says rapidly expanding across several energy and bio products initiatives
- • The effect of significant industrial projects and bio product innovation will rapidly become visible over next 1-2 years, the company said in a Capital Markets Day presentation
