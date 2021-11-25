

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling certain Birds Eye frozen broccoli tots citing the potential presence of small rocks and metal fragments, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves 12 ounce packages of Birds Eye frozen broccoli tots with various lot codes, and best buy dates ranging from August 11, 2022 to November 17, 2022.



No other Birds Eye products are impacted by the issue.



The recall was initiated after Conagra received calls from consumers. Conagra has received two reports of injury, i.e., dental damage, associated with the recalled product to date.



The company said it will work with retail customers to ensure that the recalled products are removed from store shelves.



Consumers who have purchased the product are advised to dispose of it.



In similar recalls, Kraft Heinz earlier this week called back Country Time, Tang, Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea brands' powdered beverages and beverage products due to the presence of glass and metal.



Butterball, LLC in mid-October called back about 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products for potential contamination with blue plastic material.



Seviroli Foods Inc. in September recalled H-E-B Jumbo Stuffed Shells - 22 oz due to the possible presence of foreign material in product.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CONAGRA BRANDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de