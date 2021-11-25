- (PLX AI) - Price target (fair value) SEK 260.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|24,230
|24,720
|09:10
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:34
|Castellum Resumed with Hold at Nordea
|(PLX AI) - Price target (fair value) SEK 260.
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Castellum Aktiebolag announces final outcome in the offer to the shareholders of Kungsleden Aktiebolag
|The Offer is not being made, and this press release may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into, nor will any tender of shares be accepted from or on behalf of holders in,...
► Artikel lesen
|13.11.
|Castellum maintains its status as one of the world's most sustainable companies
|GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night came the news that Castellum is ranked sixth among all the world real estate companies. For the sixth year in a row, we achieve...
► Artikel lesen
|10.11.
|Castellum Aktiebolag completes the offer to the shareholders of Kungsleden Aktiebolag and thereby becomes the owner of 91.9 percent of the shares in Kungsleden Aktiebolag
|The Offer is not being made, and this press release may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into, nor will any tender of shares be accepted from or on behalf of holders in,...
► Artikel lesen
|04.11.
|Castellum: A Rare Fair Value Real Estate Company
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|CASTELLUM AB
|24,410
|+0,33 %