- (PLX AI) - Nordex receives order for 177 MW from Peru.
- • Nordex will supply 30 N155/5.X turbines for a 177 MW wind farm in the Ica region
- • The project is the first order for the N155/5.X turbines of the Delta4000 series, which feature a rotor diameter of 155 metres and the flexible rating in the 5MW class
- • The order also includes a full-service contract covering a period of ten years
- • The construction of the wind farm will start in autumn 2022
NORDEX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de