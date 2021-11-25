- (PLX AI) - Anora Q3 revenue EUR 114 million.
- • Q3 EBITDA EUR 16.9 million
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 15.2 million
- • Q3 EBIT EUR 11.9 million
- • Q3 EPS EUR 0.19
|10,820
|11,060
|09:13
Aktuelle Nachrichten
07:52
Anora Group Plc: Anora Interim Report January-September 2021: Strong start for Anora - integration progressing according to plan, solid business performance
07:40
Anora Q3 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 20.2 Million
07:36
Anora Interim Report January-September 2021: Strong start for Anora - integration progressing according to plan, solid business performance
Fr
Anora Group Plc: Anora publishes historical pro forma financial information
Fr
Anora Group Plc: Publication of Anora's Interim Report for January-September 2021 on 25 November and invitation to results presentation
|ANORA GROUP OYJ
|10,780
|-0,37 %