Technopolis and Caverion continue to grow internationally - now aiming to provide excellent end user experience at the Stockholm campus

HELSINKI, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technopolis, shared workplace expert in the Nordics, has by recent acquisition of Kista Campus in Stockholm strengthened their position in the Swedish real estate market.

"With this acquisition, Technopolis continues to expand into new markets. Our growth is supported by Caverion, who has a key role in ensuring a uniform, high quality service delivery, user satisfaction and excellent conditions at our campuses across the Nordic countries, including the new Stockholm campus. We are happy to have Caverion by our side on this journey," says Kari Kokkonen, Chief Real Estate Officer, Technopolis.

Including the new Stockholm campus, Technopolis and Caverion's partnerships covers nine Technopolis campuses, located in Sweden, Finland and Norway. In addition to technical maintenance services, the collaboration has recently extended to include large investment projects. Caverion delivers, for example, Caverion Automation for Buildings at the Technopolis Gothenburg campus in Sweden. A similar BMS project is being completed for the Technopolis campus in Oslo.

"We are always happy to grow with our long-term customers in new locations and areas of expertise. With Technopolis we share the same passion for excellent end user experience and developing smart and sustainable solutions to meet and anticipate the future needs of facility users," says Daniel Tabermann, Vice President, International Sales & Key Accounts at Caverion.

Technopolis provides flexible and efficient office spaces coupled with related services. Currently, Technopolis offers a work base for 1,400 companies.

