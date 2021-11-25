

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index decreased less than estimated in September, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 100.9 in September from 101.3 in August. In the initial estimate, the reading was 99.7.



The coincident index decreased to in September from 91.3 in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 87.5.



The lagging index remained unchanged at 94.1 in September. In the initial estimate, the reading was 94.9.



