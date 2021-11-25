Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.11.2021
WKN: A1W860 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Ticker-Symbol: HBRN 
25.11.21
Hibernia REIT plc: Hibernia appoints Non-Executive Directors

DJ Hibernia appoints Non-Executive Directors

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Hibernia appoints Non-Executive Directors 25-Nov-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hibernia appoints Non-Executive Directors

Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia") announces the appointment of two Non-Executive Directors with effect from 25 November 2021.

Mr. Fergal O'Dwyer retired as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of DCC plc in July 2020. He currently serves as a Non-Executive Director of AIB Group plc.

Mr. Conall O'Halloran retired from KPMG Ireland in July 2021. He was a Partner in KPMG from 2002 until his retirement and was President of Chartered Accountants Ireland in 2020.

Hibernia confirms that no other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 6.1.66 of the Listing Rules of Euronext Dublin and paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

ENDS

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Danny Kitchen, Chair

Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Murray Consultants

Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie

Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie About Hibernia REIT plc

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     HBRN 
LEI Code:   635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
Sequence No.: 127623 
EQS News ID:  1251826 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251826&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

