Donnerstag, 25.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Jetzt geht es wirklich Schlag auf Schlag…
GlobeNewswire
25.11.2021 | 08:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (225/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures in Chr. Hansen Holding (CHR) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 6.54.
The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, November 25, 2021. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures prices have decreased by the
dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the
adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also
received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029007
