Nomination Committee appointed for BioInvent International's Annual General Meeting 2022

Lund, Sweden - November 25, 2021 - The members of the Nomination Committee for BioInvent International AB:s (publ) ("BioInvent") Annual General Meeting in 2022 have now been appointed.
The following representatives of BioInvent International AB's shareholders will be members of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022:
- Laura Feinleib, appointed by Redmile Group, LLC
- Erik Esveld, appointed by van Herk Investments B.V.
- Vincent Ossipow, appointed by Omega Funds, LP
- Leonard Kruimer, Chairman of the Board
The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting in 2022 regarding Chairman of the General Meeting, Chairman of the Board and other Board members, board remuneration shared among the Chairman and other Board members, possible compensation for committee work, and election of auditors and auditor's fees.
The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 28, 2022 in Lund, Sweden.
Proposals to the Nomination Committee can be sent to Stefan Ericsson, by mail: BioInvent International AB (publ).), SE-223 70 Lund or telephone: +46 (0)46-46 286 85 50 in good time before March 10, 2022
For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander
Senior Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 46 286 85 50
Email. cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com
BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com
About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.
The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BioInvent.
