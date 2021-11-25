Nomination Committee appointed for BioInvent International's Annual General Meeting 2022

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

Lund, Sweden - November 25, 2021 - The members of the Nomination Committee for BioInvent International AB:s (publ) ("BioInvent") Annual General Meeting in 2022 have now been appointed.

The following representatives of BioInvent International AB's shareholders will be members of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022:

Laura Feinleib, appointed by Redmile Group, LLC

Erik Esveld, appointed by van Herk Investments B.V.

Vincent Ossipow, appointed by Omega Funds, LP

Leonard Kruimer, Chairman of the Board

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting in 2022 regarding Chairman of the General Meeting, Chairman of the Board and other Board members, board remuneration shared among the Chairman and other Board members, possible compensation for committee work, and election of auditors and auditor's fees.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 28, 2022 in Lund, Sweden.

Proposals to the Nomination Committee can be sent to Stefan Ericsson, by mail: BioInvent International AB (publ).), SE-223 70 Lund or telephone: +46 (0)46-46 286 85 50 in good time before March 10, 2022