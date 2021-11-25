

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales grew for the first time in four months in October, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent month-on-month in October, after a 1.2 percent declined in September.



Sales of clothing and other goods increased 3.2 percent monthly in October. Sales of other consumables gained 1.9 percent and those sales of food and grocery rose 1.1 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales decreased 2.5 percent in October, after a 3.0 percent growth in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

