Wanderlust Touched Down in Rome for Blockchain Week 2021 and Secured Their First Property

ROME, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanderlust is a brand new and ingenious Crypto project designed to bridge the worlds of Crypto and travel together by creating an ecosystem around the $WANDER token that will facilitate all travel needs and services anywhere in the world.

Wanderlust have just been to Europe to showcase their project at Blockchain Week Rome 2021, during this conference Wanderlust were able to announce that they have signed the first of many travel properties to be offered through their ecosystem, this means that it's now possible to book accommodation using $WANDER tokens which is a huge step in the right direction for this project, this property is located on the famous and beautiful North coast of Wales in the United Kingdom.

Over the course of 5 days, the ancient city of Rome was host to hundreds of industry professionals, speakers, large companies, start-ups and plenty of others who are all passionate about cryptocurrency. With the likes of David Princay from Binance and Paolo Ardoino from Bitfinex attending, this conference is a massive opportunity to get up close and personal to some of the leading experts in blockchain technology.

Providing a network for all travelers that provides direct access to booking, payment and marketing systems while also giving users the opportunity to earn rewards in the form of discounts and giveaways could set a new standard for the travel industry. What Wanderlust hopes to do is nothing short of extremely ambitious, bridging the gap and forging relationships with property owners directly instead of using online intermediaries is something that no one has attempted to do with blockchain technology. This will eliminate the inflated rates and commissions included when dealing with holiday companies meaning that users of the ecosystem will benefit directly from being a part of it.

Decentralizing the travel industry is no small task but this project seems up for the job, the team plan on building a list of big partnerships to include in their upcoming travel companion app while also travelling the globe in order to bring Wanderlust to untapped locations, set up scouting groups for properties worldwide and to spread the knowledge of crypto, blockchain technology and Decentralized Finance to the entire planet!

