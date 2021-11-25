Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Resqunit AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (610/21)

On request of Resqunit AB, company registration number 559339-6806, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 26, 2021. Shares Short name: RESQ ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 10,610,277 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017131220 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 241339 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559339-6806 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------------------- 50 Industrials ----------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 7 0412 9954.