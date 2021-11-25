Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 25
|Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 24 November 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 24 November 2021 905.17 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 889.22 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
25 November 2021
